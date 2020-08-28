CCHD COVID-19 Update #139 (August 28, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, August 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1416 7 792 604 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 20 20 3 0 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 19,106 16,962 7.41% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 810 365 189 30 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 197 147 501 321 158 92 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.18% 5.88% 22.39% 0.47% 0.09%

Updated 08-28-2020

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — three in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and one in 28638. One patient is between 18 and 24; one patient is between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 792. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work or school, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department