CCHD COVID-19 Update #137 (August 26, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1401 19 771 610 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 20 19 3 0 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 18,659 16,614 7.51% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 801 361 188 29 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 196 145 498 314 157 91 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 70.51% 6.10% 22.73% 0.55% 0.11%

Updated 08-26-2020

Nineteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — 11 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, two in 28638, and two in 28601. Three patients are under the age of 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.

Another case was reported in the outbreak at the Lenoir Health Care. The outbreak now stands at four — three employees and one resident. The Health Department also continues to follow outbreaks at Caldwell Correctional Facility and Hickory Falls Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department