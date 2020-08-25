CCHD COVID-19 Update #136 (August 25, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1382 12 770 592 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 20 19 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 18,503 16,299 7.47% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 790 357 186 27 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 193 143 491 309 155 91 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 70.51% 6.10% 22.73% 0.55% 0.11%

Updated 08-25-2020

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department since Friday afternoon — seven in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, one in 28638, and one in 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; three are between 25 and 49; four patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Another case was reported in the outbreak at the Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson. The NC Department of Public Safety facility has a total of 17 cases — 13 inmates, three employees, and one volunteer. In addition to the outbreak at Caldwell Correctional Facility, the Caldwell County Health Department continues to follow outbreaks at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation and Lenoir Health Care.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department