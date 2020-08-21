CCHD COVID-19 Update #134 (August 21, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, August 21, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1355 10 743 594 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 18 19 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 18,022 15,954 7.52% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 777 347 184 25 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 189 139 483 302 152 90 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 70.51% 6.10% 22.73% 0.55% 0.11%

Updated 08-21-2020

Ten COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — three in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and four in 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; two are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Fifteen more patients are now considered recovered. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work or school, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department