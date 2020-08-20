CCHD COVID-19 Update #133 (August 20, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1345 12 728 599 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 18 19 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 17,816 15,736 7.55% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 774 344 180 25 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 185 137 481 301 152 89 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 70.51% 6.10% 22.73% 0.55% 0.11%

Updated 08-20-2020

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — nine in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, and one in 28638. Three patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; three are between 25 and 49; four are between 50 and 64; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department, local health care providers, or the drive-through Caldwell UNC Health Care Respiratory Diagnostic Clinics. Call the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule an appointment.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department