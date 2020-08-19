CCHD COVID-19 Update #132 (August 19, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1333 23 728 587 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 18 16 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 17,565 15,511 7.59% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 765 342 179 25 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 182 136 478 297 152 88 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian 70.55% 6.00% 22.86% 0.58%

Updated 08-19-2020

Twenty-three COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, three in 28638, and three in 28667. Eight patients are under the age of 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and three patients are over the age of 75.

Anyone showing symptoms or who has been recently exposed to COVID-19 should not attend school. Additionally, students awaiting COVID-19 test results should also stay home until they receive negative test results or have been released by their health care provider.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department