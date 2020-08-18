CCHD COVID-19 Update #131 (August 18, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (August 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1310
|5
|716
|576
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|18
|19
|6
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|17,345
|15,202
|7.55%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|757
|333
|176
|25
|4
|13
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|174
|134
|470
|295
|152
|85
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|70.64%
|6.01%
|22.89%
|0.46%
Updated 08-18-2020
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 714. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work or school, patients must meet all of the following criteria:
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Improvement of other symptoms
Five COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — two in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, and one in 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; and three are between 25 and 49.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.
Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department