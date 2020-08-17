CCHD COVID-19 Update #130 (August 17, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1305 40 682 605 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 18 19 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 17,079 15,148 7.64% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 755 331 175 25 4 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 173 133 467 295 152 85 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian 70.64% 6.01% 22.89% 0.46%

Caldwell County learned of its 18th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Forty COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department since Friday afternoon — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, four in 28638, one in 28667, and one in 28601. Seven patients are between 18 and 24; one patient is between 18 and 24; 19 are between 25 and 49; 10 are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home except to seek medical care. Symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department