CCHD COVID-19 Update #13 (April 2, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 677 226

Updated April 2 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on April 2.

Results are from tests conducted by healthcare providers in Caldwell County. Per state regulations, all positive cases must be reported to both the local and state health departments. Providers are not required to share negative test results; however, most providers in the county continue to share the number of tests conducted and negative results.

Many people in Caldwell County are awaiting results from their COVID-19 tests. At this time, it can take up to 10 business days to receive results. NC Department of Health and Human Services recommends anyone awaiting results from their COVID-19 test talk to the healthcare provider who performed the test about when to expect results and how those results will be received.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs. Law enforcement officers will not stop vehicles to see if people are following the stay-at-home order. Officers will only conduct traffic stops if they have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop.

Additional Information

Following recommendations from the NC State Board of Dental Examiners, the Caldwell Health Department Dental Clinic will only be seeing patients for urgent and emergency needs until further notice.

response to COVID-19 ncbroadband.gov/covid19broadband In, many North Carolina residents are being asked to work and learn remotely. To help ensure they can access high-speed internet, NC Department of Information Technology has compiled a list of new and existing free or affordable service offerings from vendors across the state. To learn more, visit

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.