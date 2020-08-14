CCHD COVID-19 Update #129 (August 14, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, August 14, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1265 9 682 566 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 17 17 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 16,648 14,702 7.60% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 730 322 171 24 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 166 132 448 285 150 84 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian 71.08% 5.74% 22.72% 0.47%

Updated 08-14-2020

Caldwell County learned of its 17th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was over the age of 75, was reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — four in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and two in 28638. Two patients are between 18 and 24; two are between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department