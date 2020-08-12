CCHD COVID-19 Update #127 (August 12, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 12, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1253 22 673 564 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 16 18 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 16,334 14,355 7.67% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 724 318 169 24 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 166 129 445 282 147 84 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian 70.77% 5.52% 23.21% 0.50%

Updated 08-12-2020

Twenty-two COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, and one in 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; seven patients are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; and two are over the age of 75.

Free testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To schedule an appointment, call 828-426-8520. Testing is recommended for:

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility)

People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people with underlying health conditions)

Minority populations

Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department