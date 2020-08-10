CCHD COVID-19 Update #125 (August 10, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 10, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1227 19 656 555 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 16 18 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 15,839 14,057 7.75% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 707 312 167 23 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 161 125 436 276 147 82 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian 70.77% 5.52% 23.21% 0.50%

Updated 08-10-2020

Nineteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department since Friday — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, and one in the 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; five patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department