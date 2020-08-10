CCHD COVID-19 Update #125 (August 10, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (August 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 10, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1227
|19
|656
|555
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|16
|18
|6
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|15,839
|14,057
|7.75%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|707
|312
|167
|23
|3
|13
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|161
|125
|436
|276
|147
|82
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|70.77%
|5.52%
|23.21%
|0.50%
Updated 08-10-2020
Nineteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department since Friday — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, and one in the 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; five patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.
Caldwell County COVID-19 Daily Report for August 10, 2020
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.
Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department