CCHD COVID-19 Update #124 (August 7, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, August 7, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1208 15 620 572 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 16 20 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 15,410 13640 7.84% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 692 309 167 22 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 156 125 431 274 141 81 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.79% 6.75% 25.89% 0.56%

Updated 08-07-2020

Caldwell County learned of its 16th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, had been hospitalized. The death is related to the outbreak at the Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson.

To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Fifteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — nine in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28630, and two in the 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; three patients are between 18 and 24; two patients are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; and two are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department