CCHD COVID-19 Update #123 (August 6, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (August 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 6, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1193
|18
|592
|586
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|15
|20
|6
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|15,339
|13,368
|7.78%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|683
|305
|167
|20
|3
|13
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|154
|122
|429
|268
|139
|81
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|66.79%
|6.75%
|25.89%
|0.56%
Updated 08-06-2020
Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — 13 in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and four in the 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; seven patients are between 25 and 49; five are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and two are over the age of 75.
Seventy-eight patients have been added to the recovered list, bringing the total to 592. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet the following criteria:
- At least 10 days since symptom onset
- At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Improvement of other symptoms
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605.
Caldwell County COVID-19 Daily Report for August 6, 2020
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.
Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department