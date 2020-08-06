CCHD COVID-19 Update #123 (August 6, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1193 18 592 586 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 15 20 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 15,339 13,368 7.78% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 683 305 167 20 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 154 122 429 268 139 81 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.79% 6.75% 25.89% 0.56%

Updated 08-06-2020

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — 13 in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and four in the 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; seven patients are between 25 and 49; five are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and two are over the age of 75.

Seventy-eight patients have been added to the recovered list, bringing the total to 592. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet the following criteria:

At least 10 days since symptom onset

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Caldwell County COVID-19 Daily Report for August 6, 2020

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department