CCHD COVID-19 Update #122 (August 5, 2020) (15th Death Reported)

LENOIR, NC (August 5, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1175 514 646 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 15 21 6 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 15,054 12,955 7.81% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 670 304 163 20 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 153 122 422 263 136 79 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.79% 6.75% 25.89% 0.56%

Updated 08-05-2020

Today, Caldwell County learned of another COVID-19-related death. The patient was over the age of 75, had underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Caldwell County now stands at 15.

To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Cases have increased in one of the county’s six outbreaks. Lenoir Health Care had another employee test positive, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to three. In addition to the outbreak at Lenoir Health Care, the Health Department continues to monitor outbreaks at Brockford Inn Assisted Living Facility (65 cases), Caldwell Correctional Center (16 cases), Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare (3 cases), Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation (12 cases), and Shaire Center (2 cases).

Thirty COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, 10 in the 28630, three in the 28638, and one in the 28601. Four patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; 11 patients are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

Today Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will continue in the current Safer at Home phase for another five weeks until September 11.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Caldwell County COVID-19 Daily Report for August 5, 2020

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department