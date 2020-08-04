CCHD COVID-19 Update #121 (August 4, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1145 512 619 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 14 20 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 14,774 12,753 7.75% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 654 294 160 19 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 149 121 411 257 131 77 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.79% 6.75% 25.89% 0.56%

Updated 08-04-2020

Four COVID-19 cases were reported to the Health Department today — two in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and one in the 28638. One patient is between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and one is between 65 and 74.

Through a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services and supporting agencies, free cloth face coverings will be available starting Wednesday at four locations in Caldwell County — all three branches of the Caldwell County Library and North Catawba Fire-Rescue.

“The library is proud and happy to contribute to the health and well-being of our community by making masks available, as well as by providing access, information, and entertainment. Folks can also get a library card when they pick up a mask,” said Interim Library Director Leslie Griffin.

People can stop by any library branch, come to the door with their request, and staff will place the face covering outside. The Lenoir branch, located at 120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Granite Falls branch, located at 24 South Main Street, Granite Falls, and the Hudson branch, located at 530 Central Street, Hudson, are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Catawba Fire-Rescue, located at 2064 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir, will distribute masks Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The department asks people to call 828-728-9041 prior to stopping by to pick up a face covering.

One face covering will be given to each member of a household on a first come first served basis.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department