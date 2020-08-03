CCHD COVID-19 Update #120 (August 3, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 3, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1141 510 617 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 14 18 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 14,446 12,518 7.90% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 652 293 159 19 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 149 121 410 255 130 76 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.79% 6.75% 25.89% 0.56%

Updated 08-03-2020

Forty-five COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday in Caldwell County — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, 15 in the 28630, and five in the 28638. Eight patients are under 17; four are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; eight are between 50 and 64; seven are between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Cases at the Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson have increased to 16. Twelve inmates, three staff members, and one volunteer have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 510. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all the following criteria:

At least 10 days since symptom onset

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department