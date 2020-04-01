Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #12 (April 1, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

By Caldwell County Health Department 10
Post Views: 26

LENOIR, NC (April 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. 

Caldwell County
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases		 COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests
3 663 180

Updated April 1 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on April 1.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs. Law enforcement officers will not stop vehicles to see if people are following the stay-at-home order. Officers will only conduct traffic stops if they have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop. 

Additional Information

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 60 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.