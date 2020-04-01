CCHD COVID-19 Update #12 (April 1, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 663 180

Updated April 1 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on April 1.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs. Law enforcement officers will not stop vehicles to see if people are following the stay-at-home order. Officers will only conduct traffic stops if they have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop.

Additional Information

nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-nc-unemployment-insurance-information ncworks.0560@nccommerce.com People who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 can visit, email, or call 828-759-4680.

Food and Nutrition Services ebtedge.com To help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits for March 2020 and April 2020 to current(FNS) recipients in North Carolina. To check availability of benefits families should call 1-888-622-7328 or visitand click on “More Information under EBT Cardholders.”

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.