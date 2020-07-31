CCHD COVID-19 Update #119 (July 31, 2020) (Two COVID-19-related deaths reported today)…

LENOIR, NC (July 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, July 31, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1096 477 605 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 14 20 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 14,087 12,219 7.78% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 627 278 154 19 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 141 117 396 247 123 72 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Updated 07-31-2020

Today, Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths. One patient was over the age of 75 and the other was between the ages of 65 and 74. Both patients were hospitalized and were reported to have underlying health conditions. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Caldwell County now stands at 14.

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28630, one in the 28638, and one in the 28601. Four patients are under 17; four are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; eight are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Caldwell UNC Health Care’s Granite Falls Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic (RDC) will be closed on Saturday, August 1. The Lenoir RDC, located in front of Quest4Life, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The state has resources available for anyone experiencing depression, anxiety or stress. Visit here for more information, including getting the SCOOP on managing stress:

S – Stay connected to family and friends

C – Compassion for yourself and others

O – Observe your use of substances

O – Ok to ask for help

P – Physical activity to improve your mood

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department