CCHD COVID-19 Update #118 (July 30, 2020) (23 COVID-19 Cases Reported Today)…

LENOIR, NC (July 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1071 477 582 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 12 19 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 13,903 11,643 7.70% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 608 274 153 18 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 137 113 389 239 122 71 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Twenty-three COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 17 in the 28645 Zip code, five in the 28630, and one in the 28638. Two patients are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; seven are between 50 and 64; 1 patient is between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department