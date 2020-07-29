CCHD COVID-19 Update #117 (July 29, 2020) (41 COVID-19 Cases Reported Today)…

LENOIR, NC (July 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1048 477 571 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 12 19 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 13,484 11,526 7.77% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 591 269 152 18 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 137 111 379 232 121 68 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.04% 6.40% 25.99% 0.56%

Updated 07-29-2020

Forty-one COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Caldwell County — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, six in the 28630, and seven in the 28638. Eight patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; 10 are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Four hundred seventy-seven patients are now counted as recovered. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days since symptom onset

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department