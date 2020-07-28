CCHD COVID-19 Update #116 (July 28, 2020) (Caldwell County confirmed its 12th COVID-19 related death)…

LENOIR, NC (July 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 1007 456 539 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 12 19 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 13,351 11,338 7.54% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 563 263 145 18 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 129 107 365 222 120 64 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.04% 6.40% 25.99% 0.56%

Updated 07-28-2020

Today, Caldwell County confirmed its 12th COVID-19 related death. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Eighteen COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Caldwell County — eight in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, and three in the 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; two are between 25 and 49; five are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Eighteen of Caldwell County’s COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state. Eight patients are at Caldwell UNC Health Care. The remaining patients are at Duke University Hospital, Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

More COVID-19 cases were reported today in the outbreak at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation. The facility now has 12 confirmed cases — 10 staff and two residents. In addition to the outbreak at Hickory Falls, the Caldwell County Health Department is also following outbreaks at Brockford Inn Assisted Living (65 cases), Caldwell Correctional Center (14 cases), Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare (3 cases), Shaire Center (2 cases), and Lenoir Health Care (2 cases).

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department