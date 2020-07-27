CCHD COVID-19 Update #115 (July 27, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 27, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 989 456 467 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 11 19 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 12,915 11,141 7.66% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 555 256 142 18 3 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 127 102 363 218 117 63 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Updated 07-27-2020

Sixty-nine COVID-19 cases have been reported between late Saturday and today in Caldwell County — 44 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in the 28630, seven in the 28638, three in the 28601, and one in 28611. Seven patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 22 are between 25 and 49; 15 are between 50 and 64; 19 are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

The number of cases associated with outbreaks in the county also increased. The cases at Brockford Assisted Living now stands at 65. Caldwell Correctional Facility has 14 cases; Hickory Falls has three; and Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare now has three cases. Shaire Center and Lenoir Health Care remain at 2 cases each.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department