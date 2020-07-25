CCHD COVID-19 Update #114 (July 25, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 920 427 482 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 11 18 6 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 12,655 10,582 7.27% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 511 242 135 15 3 12 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 120 99 341 202 98 60 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Fifteen COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Caldwell County — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and four in 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; four are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and three are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department