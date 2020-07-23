CCHD COVID-19 Update #112 (July 23, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 889 400 479 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 10 16 5 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 12,460 10,429 7.13% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 489 239 129 15 3 12 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 115 91 334 196 93 60 CASES BY RA White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Forty-one COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Caldwell County — 24 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, nine in 28638, and one in the 28611. Six patients are under the age of 17; 15 are between 25 and 49; 14 are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

The number of hospitalized patients now stands at 16. Five patients are hospitalized at Caldwell UNC Healthcare. The remaining patients are at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton (Grace), Duke University Hospital, Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department