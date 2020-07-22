CCHD COVID-19 Update #111 (July 22, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 848 400 438 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 10 18 5 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 12,080 10,059 7.02% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 465 232 120 15 3 11 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 109 91 319 182 89 58 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 67.30% 6.43% 26.09% 0.19%

Updated 07-22-2020

Today, Caldwell County learned of its 10th COVID-19-related and its fifth outbreak.

The patient, who passed away, was over the age of 75, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions. This patient was not connected to any of the county’s outbreaks.

Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare had two employees test positive for COVID-19, which meets the state’s standard for an outbreak. The facility has tested all of their residents and staff and is working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department to stop the spread of the virus in their facilities.

Thirty-two COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 17 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, seven in 28638, and one in the 28606. One patient is under the age of 17; four patients are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; five are between 50 and 64; seven are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Four hundred patients are now counted as recovered. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days since symptom onset

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department