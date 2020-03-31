Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
CCHD COVID-19 Update #11 (March 31, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 31, 2020. 

Caldwell County
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases		 COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests
3 630 159

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 31

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on March 31…

People are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs. However, law enforcement officers will not stop vehicles to see if people are following the stay-at-home order. Officers will only conduct traffic stops if they have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop. 

Additional Information

  • To help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits for March 2020 and April 2020 to current Food and Nutrition Services(FNS) recipients in North Carolina. To check availability of benefits families should call 1-888-622-7328 or visit ebtedge.com and click on “More Information under EBT Cardholders.”
  • Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will keep its campuses closed through April 29 and postpone 2020 curriculum and adult education graduation ceremonies until late summer. More details will be available as soon as the date is chosen.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.

