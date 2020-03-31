CCHD COVID-19 Update #11 (March 31, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 630 159

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 31

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on March 31…

People are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs. However, law enforcement officers will not stop vehicles to see if people are following the stay-at-home order. Officers will only conduct traffic stops if they have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop.

Additional Information

Food and Nutrition Services ebtedge.com To help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits for March 2020 and April 2020 to current(FNS) recipients in North Carolina. To check availability of benefits families should call 1-888-622-7328 or visitand click on “More Information under EBT Cardholders.”

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will keep its campuses closed through April 29 and postpone 2020 curriculum and adult education graduation ceremonies until late summer. More details will be available as soon as the date is chosen.

ncwildlife.org/News/NCWRC-Coronavirus-related-Closings-and-Alerts#107242160-public-mountain-trout-waters No changes have been made to North Carolina hunting or fishing license requirements, seasons, or bag/creel limits. Visit the NC Wildlife Resources Commission COVID-19 webpage () for an updated list of trout waters that have been closed by local cooperators.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.