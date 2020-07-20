CCHD COVID-19 Update #109 (July 20, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 20, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 783 395 379 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 9 18 3 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 11,408 9656 6.86% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 429 1 223 102 14 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 96 82 295 173 80 57 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 69.58% 6.67% 23.54% 0.21%

Updated 07-20-2020

Thirty-eight COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday — 20 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in the 28630, eight in 28638, and one in the 28601. Four patients are under the age of 17; five patients are between 18 and 24; 15 are between 25 and 49; six are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

Caldwell County Health Department reports cases and demographic information for Caldwell County residents as it is received from health care providers. From time-to-time, this causes discrepancies in the number of cases reported by the county and the number reported by NC Department of Health and Human Services.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department