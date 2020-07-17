CCHD COVID-19 Update #108 (July 17, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, July 17, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 745 384 352 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Cluster 9 18 3 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 11,162 8923 6.68% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 409 1 214 94 13 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 92 77 280 167 74 55 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 69.58% 6.67% 23.54% 0.21%

Updated 07-17-2020

Today, Caldwell County received confirmed of its ninth COVID-19-related death. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Twenty COVID-19 cases were reported today county — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, and one in 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; four are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

One of the cases reported today is part of the outbreak at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The facility now has a total of 64 positive cases (45 residents and 19 employees).

The number of recovered patients continues to increase. Currently, 384 patients are counted as recovered, and the cluster at Baker Waste Equipment is closed. NC Division of Public Health defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department