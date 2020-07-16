CCHD COVID-19 Update #107 (July 16, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 725 369 348 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 8 19 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 10,729 8609 6.76% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 393 1 211 93 13 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 90 75 272 163 72 53 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 69.58% 6.67% 23.54% 0.21%

Updated 07-16-2020

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported today county, seven in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, and four in 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; five are between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, have been close to confirmed cases, live/work in a congregate living situation, are a front-line/essential worker, work in health care, have a higher risk of severe illness, are a member of a historically marginalized population, such as the African American and Hispanic-Latinx communities, no longer need to wait for a provider referral to get tested. This also applies to people who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings. To find a testing site in Caldwell County, visit here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department