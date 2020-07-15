CCHD COVID-19 Update #106 (July 15, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 707 369 330 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 8 18 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 10,492 8380 6.73% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 386 1 204 89 13 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 86 74 267 160 70 50 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.67% 7.31% 25.80% 0.23%

Updated 07-15-2020

Twenty-four COVID-19 cases were reported today county, 11 in the 28645 Zip code, 10 in the 28630, three in 28638, and one in 28601. One patient is under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; nine are between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Two of the cases reported today are part of the outbreak at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The facility now has a total of 63 cases (44 residents and 19 employees).

The number of recovered patients has increased to 369, leaving 330 active cases in the county.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department