CCHD COVID-19 Update #105 (July 14, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 683 340 297 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 8 19 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 10,246 8291 6.66% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 375 1 194 86 13 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 85 71 258 157 66 46 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 66.67% 7.31% 25.80% 0.23%

Updated 07-14-2020

Caldwell County experienced a significant increase in the number of positive cases and learned of two COVID-19-related deaths.

Forty COVID-19 cases were reported today county, 20 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in the 28630, five in 28638, and one in 28601. Five patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; 15 are between 50 and 64; and one patient is over the age of 75.

The two confirmed deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to eight. The patients who died were reported to have underlying health conditions. One patient is between 65 and 74, and the other is over the age of 65.

The county currently has three active outbreaks — Brockford Inn Assisted Living, Caldwell Correctional Facility in Hudson, and Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation. Brockford Inn has 61 positive cases and two deaths associated with the outbreak at the facility. One death is a Catawba County resident and is not counted in the total deaths for Caldwell County. The number of cases at the correctional facility now stands at 11 — two staff members, one volunteer, and eight inmates. The case count at Hickory Falls remains at two.

Additionally, Governor Roy Cooper announced today that North Carolina will continue to pause in Safer At Home Phase 2 for three more weeks. Phase 2 was scheduled to end on Friday.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department