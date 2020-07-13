CCHD COVID-19 Update #104 (July 13, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 13, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 643 340 297 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 9565 8164 6.72% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 355 1 180 81 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 80 66 244 141 66 45 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 62.92% 8.71% 28.09% 0.27%

Updated 07-13-2020

Twenty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 16 in the 28645 Zip code, six in the 28630, and five in 28638. Three patients are under the age of 17; one is between 18 and 24; 12 are between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75. Seventeen cases were reported on Saturday bringing the weekend total of new COVID-19 cases in the county to 25.

Please note, the total number of positive cases are currently fewer than what is being reported today by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Caldwell County Health Department reports cases as they are received from area health care providers.

Testing in the county continues to increase — 328 tests were conducted between Saturday and today — and since May, the number of tests conducted daily has increased by 63 percent. Testing takes place Monday through Friday at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call the Health Department Nurses Line (828-426-8446) to schedule an appointment. To see a more testing locations in the county, visit here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department