CCHD COVID-19 Update #103 (July 12, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 616 340 270 (?) Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 9237 7661 6.67% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 339 1 174 76 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 77 65 232 139 61 42 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 63.93% 8.47% 27.32% 0.27%

Updated 07-12-2020

Eight COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, two in the 28645 Zip code and six in the 28630. Four patients are under the age of 17; one is between 18 and 24; two are between 25 and 49; and one patient is over the age of 75. Seventeen cases were reported on Saturday bringing the weekend total of new COVID-19 cases in the county to 25.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department