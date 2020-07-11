CCHD COVID-19 Update #102 (July 11, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 608 340 262 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 9237 7661 6.58% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 337 1 168 76 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 73 64 230 139 61 41 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 63.93% 8.47% 27.32% 0.27%

Updated 07-11-2020

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, seven in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, and three in 28638. Three patients are under the age of 17; eight are between 25 and 49; three between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Today, NC Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,462 reported. It is the highest one-day increase to date. Hospitalizations are also at a record high with 1,093 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since July 1, Caldwell County has averaged 17.9 COVID-19 cases per day and 17 patients with the virus hospitalized.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department