CCHD COVID-19 Update #101 (July 10, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, July 10, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 591 340 245 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 16 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 9237 7661 6.39% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 330 1 161 73 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 70 64 222 136 59 40 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 63.93% 8.47% 27.32% 0.27%

Updated 07-10-2020

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 340. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 10 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, and two in 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; one is between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

One additional case of COVID-19 was reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The total number of cases at the facility now stands at 61 (42 residents and 19 employees).

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department