CCHD COVID-19 Update #100 (July 9, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (July 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 574 320 248 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 6 17 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 8907 7365 6.44% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28645 28655 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 320 1 156 71 12 3 11 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 66 62 215 135 57 39 CASES BY RACE White Black Hispanic Asian 63.93% 8.47% 27.32% 0.27%

Updated 07-09-2020

A total of 19 COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, 12 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, and one in the 28655. Three patients are under the age of 17; six are between 25 and 49; four are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

Two more positive cases were reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The facility currently has 41 residents and 19 employees who have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 testing is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. To be tested at the Health Department, call 828-426-8446. Caldwell UNC Health Care offers testing at its Respiratory Diagnostic Center (RDC), located in front of Quest4Life. The RDC is a drive-thru clinic and does not require an appointment. Area health care providers are also offering testing. Most request patients call prior to arriving for testing.

People who are tested should receive their results from the provider who tested them. If a person tests positive, they will be released from quarantine by the provider who tested them.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department