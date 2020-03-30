Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
CCHD COVID-19 Update #10 (March 30, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, March 30, 2020. 

Caldwell County
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases		 COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests
3 566 143

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 30

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on March 30.

The statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. today. The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:

  • Go to work, if they are providing essential services
  • Go to the grocery store or pharmacy
  • Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider
  • Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru
  • Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance
  • Care for a family member
  • Volunteer

While people are permitted to leave their homes to provide for essential needs, it is important to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing whenever out in public. These are necessary steps to “lower the curve” and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additional Information

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.

