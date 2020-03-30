CCHD COVID-19 Update #10 (March 30, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, March 30, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 566 143

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 30

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on March 30.

The statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. today. The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:

Go to work, if they are providing essential services

Go to the grocery store or pharmacy

Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider

Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru

Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance

Care for a family member

Volunteer

While people are permitted to leave their homes to provide for essential needs, it is important to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing whenever out in public. These are necessary steps to “lower the curve” and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additional Information

Caldwell County Convenience Sites will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

caldwelledc.org Businesses with questions about Executive Order 121 (Stay-At-Home Order) can visit the Caldwell EDC website,or call 828-728-0768.

nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-nc-unemployment-insurance-information People who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 can visitor call 888-737-0259.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.