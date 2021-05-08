CCC&TI’s Speech Language Pathology Assistant program achieves a 100-percent pass rate on their certification exam

HUDSON, NC (May 7, 2021) — The 2021 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Speech Language Pathology Assistant program has earned, on its first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the NC SLPA Registration exam. Pictured, from left to right, are: (front row) Savannah Noble, Nicole Beane, Hayla Drum, Mallory Williams, Rebecca Hoggarth and Rylee Stevens; (back row) instructor Paige West-Smith, Kallie Allen, Crystal Moscosa Chavez, Hannah Pruitt, Syleen Chan, Patima Sanchez, Ashlyn McIver, Taylor Schlossman, Haley Parker, Kazcia Mitchell and instructor Jessica Raby. For students who are interested in the Speech Language Pathology Assistant program at CCC&TI, please call 828-726-2711 or visit www.cccti.edu.

