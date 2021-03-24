CCC&TI Watauga Campus to Offer Kids in the Kitchen Camps

HUDSON, NC (March 23, 2021) — This summer, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer “Kids in the Kitchen” camps for kids ages 9 and up and cooking classes for teens. The programs will feature week-long courses and daily activities Monday through Friday except where noted*. The cost for each week-long camp is $200.

Following are the dates and themes for the camps:

Baking Magic

June 7 – 11; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 6 – 9*; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday

July 19 – 23; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy items such as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts and tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake. This camp is for ages 9 and up.

Pizza! Pizza!

June 14 – 18; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 28 – July 2; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn to make a different pizza every day including gourmet pizzas, dessert pizzas and calzones. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest. This camp is for ages 9 and up.

Teen Cooking 101

July 12 – 16; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 26 – 30; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This class is perfect for the teen who loves to cook or wants to learn more. Students will learn how to create different types of bread, discuss, and practice basic cooking techniques and make sauces and handmade pasta. This class is for ages 13 to 18.

Space is limited for each class. Students will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check prior to the start of each class and before parents can leave their student on campus. Campers will also be required to wear a mask during the class except when eating.

Registration for Kids in the Kitchen is ongoing, and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 828-297-3811.