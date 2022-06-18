CCHD COVID-19 Vaccines Available Banner 01
CCC&TI Trade Up Program underway

June 17, 2022
HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2022) – Pre-apprenticeship students recently began their summer of hands-on, construction trades education at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Trade Up Program. The 8-week program – made possible through support from Blue Ridge Energy, the High Country Home Builders Association, the Caldwell County Home Builders Association and the Lowe’s stores in Boone and Lenoir – combines classroom instruction and hands-on experience with local employers to prepare students for careers in the construction trades. The program introduces local high school students and recent high school graduates to career and training opportunities, while also filling a growing industry need for skilled workers.

Watauga Campus group photo caption (left to right): Klaus Best, a student at Watauga High School/Watauga Innovation Academy; Joshua Crenshaw, a homeschool student; Zechariah Wright, a homeschool student; Asa Nelson, a student at Watauga High School/Watauga Innovation Academy; Ben Cook, a recent homeschool high school graduate; and Instructor Mac Taylor.
Caldwell Campus group photo caption (left to right): Peter Ferguson, a student at West Caldwell High School; Zack Allen, a student at South Caldwell High School; Celvin Martinez, West Caldwell High School graduate; Christian Banegas, a West Caldwell High School student; Jerson Reyes, a West Caldwell High School student and Instructor James Reed

