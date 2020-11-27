CCC&TI To Offer Job Training Courses in 2021

HUDSON, NC (November 25, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several workforce development and career training courses. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Jan. 12 to May 6 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer two Upholstery classes during the Spring Semester. One course will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 11 to April 21 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Jan. 12 to April 15 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course provides training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Automated Cutting

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Jan. 11 to May 14 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Students will train on a Lectra IX advanced system for cutting fabric and foam furniture parts. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 12 through April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 12 through April 29 in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. Topics include: standard plumbing tools, plumbing materials and fixtures used in basic plumbing systems. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate an understanding of a basic plumbing system. The cost of the class is $182. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Plumbing (Level 2) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through May 5 in J-221. This course will build upon the skills learned while taking the introduction class. Topics include: reading commercial drawings, structural penetrations, insulation and fire stopping and drain installation. The course will include hands-on and troubleshooting experience. The cost of the class is $182. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor License Prep

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer a General Contractor License Prep class Feb. 9 to April 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination with emphasis on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws of NC and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the NC Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $182. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to HVAC (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 11 through May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 2) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 12 through April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in J-221. This course will build upon the skills learned in the introduction course. The curriculum focuses on air quality equipment, alternating current, basic maintenance, chimneys, vents, flues, commercial airside systems, compressors, fiberglass and fabric duct systems, heat pumps, hydronic systems, leak detection, evacuation, recovery, charging, metering devices, refrigerants, oils, and sheet metal duct systems. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Welding – MIG and TIG

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer TIG and MIG welding classes on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The TIG Welding class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jan. 7 to May 4. The MIG Welding class will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jan. 11 to May 5. The cost of each class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from May 10 to Dec. 1. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.