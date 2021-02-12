CCC&TI To Offer Job Training Courses for Spring

HUDSON, NC (February 12, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several workforce development and career training courses. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Basic Law Enforcement Training

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy Monday through Friday (and some Saturdays) March 8 to July 9 at the Transportation and Public Services Center (TAPS) in Hudson. The approximate cost is $1,100. Scholarships are available. To apply, email rsbrown@cccti.edu or call 828-726-2750.

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from May 10 to Dec. 1. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Electrical Lineworker

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute will offer an Electrical Lineworker I class 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from March 22 to May 5 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain and repair outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. Studies include basic circuits, wiring practice, A.C. and D.C. controls, safety procedures and power lines. Instruction will combine classroom courses with laboratory hours with practical, hands-on training. The approximate cost of the class is $1,140. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Truck Driver Training

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a 9-week Truck Driver Training class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 18 to May 21 at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson. Orientation for the class will be Feb. 25. The cost of the class is $1,877. Scholarships are available to help cover the tuition cost. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2380.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 20 to Aug. 10 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from June 2 to Sept. 1 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 3 to Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 4 to Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in S-103. This course will build upon the skills learned in the Introduction to Industrial Maintenance class. Students will receive basic instruction in a wide variety of areas including: basic machining operations, blueprint reading, fundamentals of industrial electricity, fundamentals of piping and hydro-testing, machinery maintenance, machinery troubleshooting/service and safety. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Plumbing (Level 2) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4 through Aug. 12 in J-220. This course will build upon the skills learned while taking the introduction class. Topics include: reading commercial drawings, structural penetrations, insulation and fire stopping and drain installation. The course will include hands-on and troubleshooting experience. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing III

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 3 through Aug. 11 in J-220. This course will continue building upon the skills learned while taking the Intermediate Plumbing class. This course introduces advanced piping principles as they apply to the plumbing industry. Students learn to identify and use a variety of piping, fittings and materials in domestic water and drainage installations. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 2) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4 through Aug. 12 in J-221. This course will build on the skills learned in the Introduction to HVAC course. Topics include: focuses on alternating current, compressors, refrigerants and oils, leak detection, evacuation recovery, charging, metering devices, heat pumps, maintenance, chimney vents and flues, sheet metal duct systems, fiberglass/fabric duct systems, commercial airside systems, air quality equipment and hydronic systems. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC III

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 3 through Aug. 11 in J-221. This course will continue building upon the skills in the Intermediate HVAC Course. This course focuses on advanced HVAC principles, including fasteners, hardware and wiring terminations, control circuit and motor troubleshooting, troubleshooting accessories, cooling units, ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems, gas heating, heat pumps, oil heating, refrigeration systems and zoning. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

EPA Refrigerant Recovery/Recycling Certification

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer EPA Refrigerant Recovery/Recycling Certification from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17 in J-221, room 232. This course is designed to aid technicians in preparing to take the CFC recovery/recycling certification examination. The certification examination will be offered as a part of this course and forwarded to the NC Board of Refrigeration Examiners. Please note this course requires students to attend both Saturdays. The cost of the class is $72, plus an additional $40 payable to the State Board of Refrigeration Examiners which covers the CFC Exam. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor Continuing Education

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer General Contractor Continuing Education classes on the following dates:

April 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Carolina General Statute 87-10.2 requires 8-hours of continuing education every year to renew a contractor license. This course offers the 8-hour renewal class that includes the 2-hour Mandatory Course produced by the NCLBGC Board with information about changes in the laws and rules and other content applicable to general contracting along with 6 hours of Elective Courses. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to renew their contractor license. Cost for the course is $195. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242. Please note that all General Contractor Continuing Education must be completed by Nov. 30.

Automotive Taping and Pinstriping

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer an Automotive Taping and Pinstriping class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 16 to July 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in TAPS-108. From complex designs to simple lines that follow the curve of a vehicle, automotive pinstriping is a multi-faceted skill that requires a significant amount of prep work, materials and knowledge. This course is designed to teach the student how to properly prep vehicles and apply pinstripe tape. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.