CCC&TI to Offer Extreme Super Summer, Kids in the Kitchen Camps

HUDSON, NC (April 11, 2022) – This summer, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will bring back “Extreme Super Summer Camp” for kids ages 5 and up and “Kids in the Kitchen” camps for kids ages 9 and up.

Super Summer Camp sessions are offered on the Caldwell Campus with students separated into different age groups to allow each program to be customized with age-appropriate activities. Cost for each Super Summer session is $100, except where noted, and includes early drop-off, late pick-up and a snack. Kids in the Kitchen camps are offered on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses. The cost for each Kids in the Kitchen class is $200.

Registration for Extreme Super Summer Camp and Kids in the Kitchen is ongoing, and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

Caldwell Campus Super Summer Offerings

Following is information on “Extreme Super Summer Camp” and Kids in the Kitchen programs on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson:

June 9 – July 14; Thursday Evenings, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Baton Twirling: The Basics

Students will learn basic baton twirling skills and choreography set to music. Baton twirling is an excellent method for developing hand-eye coordination, rhythm, timing, poise, gracefulness, endurance, self-discipline and overall total body coordination and fitness.

July 11-15; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $100

Little Robots (Ages 5-8)

July 18-22; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $100

Bigger Bots (Ages 9 and up)

Students will be involved in interactive, hands-on activities that include creating, designing and constructing eco jewelry, robots and cars. Through this process, students will learn how to create and maintain an engineering notebook while learning about the engineering design process. Students will also learn about the robots that surround us in our everyday lives. Students will discover how they interact with robots daily and how they can work to make their own creations.

July 25-29; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $100

Destination Science (Ages 5-7)

Aug. 1-5; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $100

Destination Science (Ages 8 and up)

Students will learn about the experimental, exploratory, and exciting aspects of science in this fun interactive camp. Through hands-on activities, students will experience the “Aha!” moments that make science fun – like figuring out how something works or realizing that science and cooking go hand in hand. Students will learn all about science while at camp and learn skills to help them continue learning at home.

Caldwell Campus Kids in the Kitchen Offerings

Caldwell Campus Kids in the Kitchen Camps will be held in K building. Cost is $200 per student. Following is information on Caldwell Campus “Kids in the Kitchen” camps:

July 11-15; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pizza! Pizza! (Ages 9 and up)

Cost: $200

Learn to make a different pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest.

July 18-22; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baking Magic (Ages 9 and up)

Cost: $200

Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.

July 25-29; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $200

Chocolates and Candies (Ages 9 and up)

Sweets! Sweets! Sweets! Students will learn how chocolates, fruits and assorted candies come together to create awesome treats.

Watauga Campus Kids in the Kitchen Offerings

Watauga Campus Kids in the Kitchen Camps will be held in the Culinary Arts Kitchen and are $200 per student. Following is information on Watauga Campus “Kids in the Kitchen” camps:

June 20-24; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or

July 11-15; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pizza! Pizza! (Ages 9-14)

Cost: $200

Learn to make a different pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest.

June 27-July 1; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or

July 18-22; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $200

Baking Magic (Ages 9-14)

Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.

July 25-29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or

Aug. 1-5; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: $200

Teen Cooking 101 (Ages 14-18)

This class is perfect for the teen who loves to cook or wants to learn more. Students will learn how to create different types of bread, discuss and practice basic cooking techniques and make sauces and handmade pasta.

Registration for Extreme Super Summer Camp and Kids in the Kitchen is ongoing, and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242 (Caldwell) or 828-297-8120 (Watauga).