CCC&TI Suspends Classes, Activities for the Week of March 16

HUDSON, NC (March 13, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will suspend all classes and activities for students the week of March 16, but will continue operating on a regular schedule for employees and student support services.

Beginning March 23, the college will operate on a modified schedule with most classes transitioning to an online format, with the exception of classes requiring labs or clinical components. The college will notify students about their class status next week before classes resume.

“CCC&TI has been working closely with local and state officials to monitor the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation to ensure that the college is taking the appropriate steps to protect the health and safety of students, employees and the community,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “During the week of March 16, we’ll begin transitioning most courses to an online format and making preparations to ensure online support services are available to our students to the fullest extent possible.”

There currently are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Caldwell or Watauga counties, however, CCC&TI continues to take proactive steps based on guidance from local and state agencies to minimize its impact and prevent its spread.

In recent weeks, CCC&TI’s housekeeping staff has implemented additional cleaning protocols, including the use of an electrostatic machine that sprays a disinfecting solution. The college also has indefinitely suspended athletics, campus events and student activities, while implemented travel restrictions for employees.

For CCC&TI updates and announcements related to COVID-19, please visit www.cccti.edu/covid-19.