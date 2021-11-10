CCC&TI Spring Semester Registration Begins November 17th

HUDSON, NC (November 9, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will begin registration for new students for the Spring 2022 Semester on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 on both campuses. Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Spring Semester classes begin Monday, January 10, 2022.

Students needing more information or to schedule an advising appointment can call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-3811 for the Watauga Campus.

