CCC&TI SBC Announces Reboot, Recover, Rebuild Initiative

HUDSON, NC (June 11, 2020) — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Small Business Center (SBC), along with other SBCs across the state, have launched an initiative to help small businesses in Caldwell and Watauga counties impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reboot, Recover, Rebuild (R3) will provide small businesses with a variety of assistance and resources through professional service grants. SBC counselors can assist with:

• COVID-19 business guidance and planning

• Strategies for business operations

• Accounting/legal support

• Marketing planning

• Business resilience strategies

• Financial/bookkeeping planning

• Loan package preparation

North Carolina’s General Assembly provided grants to Small Business Centers across the state for free or low-cost counseling services. The R3 program, made possible by these funds, will provide counseling, information and resources to local small business owners who are struggling due to the pandemic.

“It’s important that local small businesses are aware of the resources and help that’s available to them during this difficult time,” said Carmela Tomlinson, Director of the CCC&TI Small Business Center. “This funding will help businesses access services that could make a huge difference in overcoming the obstacles brought on by the pandemic and economic hardships. We encourage all Caldwell and Watauga small businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Funds and availability of services are limited. For more information about the R3 program, please call the CCC&TI Small Business Center at 828-726-3065.