CCC&TI recently hosted a celebration for its group of Practical Nursing graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 15, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently hosted a pinning ceremony for the latest class of Practical Nursing graduates. The ceremony was on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The Practical Nursing Class of 2021 students honored at the event were: Sandra Anguiano Campos, Michelle Bare, Savannah Bartlett, Sonia Chester, Lizzy Cheves, Kaitlyn Cook, Amy Greene, Makenzie Greer, Melissa Greer, McKenley Houston, Brianna Hughes, Samantha Jones, Elly Leatherman, Tatum Logan, Jessica Luna-Paz, Lauren Lynch, Amy Porter, Latia Price, Ashton Starnes, Tricia Stripling, Abigail Traxler, Stacey Wilson and Emily Yount. Graduates of the 1-year program, which begins each January, are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

