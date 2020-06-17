CCC&TI Radiography Class Earns 100 Percent Pass Rate

HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2020) — Graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Radiography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiological Technologists (ARRT) certifying examination. It’s the fourth consecutive year the program has achieved a 100-percent pass rate. Pictured, from left to right, are: (back row) Taylor Thomas of Morganton, Hunter Lingle of Granite Falls, Andrew Carswell of Morganton and Madalyn Truett of Boone; (middle row) Haley Starnes of Conover, Kristen Fox of Hudson and Christian Henry of Lenoir; (front row) Gao Nu Chang of Taylorsville and April Xiong of Hickory. Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards said the group faced unprecedented challenges in the Spring Semester. “I’m so proud of this group and all of their hard work overcoming being switched to online learning and reduced clinical hours during their final semester,” she said.