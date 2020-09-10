CCC&TI Offers New High School Equivalency Classes

HUDSON, NC (September 10, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several free programs to help local residents complete their high school credentials.

CCC&TI’s Adult High School and High School Equivalency programs are available in both online and in-person formats on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson and the Watauga Campus in Boone. The classes are free and will help prepare students to take the high school equivalency exam or earn an Adult High School diploma.

For more information, or to register, please call 828-726-2230 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga), or visit www.cccti.edu.

CCC&TI will offer two Jump Start courses on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson, one focusing on math and the other on language arts, to prepare them for high school equivalency completion. Both classes are free and will be offered from Sept. 14 to Dec. 16 for four hours per week with flexible scheduling options.

To sign up for one of the Jump Start courses, please contact Shari Brown at 828-726-2235.